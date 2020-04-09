|
Marjorie Cullen
WASHINGTON-Marjorie L. Cullen passed away on April 7, 2020 at Washington Senior Living. She was born October, 2, 1919 on the farm of her parents Fred and Edena (Peters) Broers Southeast of Minonk.
She attended country school and graduated from Minonk High School in 1937.She attended ISNU 1937 – 1938 and earned her degree in 1966.
Marjorie married John Eldon Cullen in January 1939.
She taught country schools in the Flanagan and Minonk area before teaching in Minonk Grade School where she earned the admiration of many of her students. She also taught in Dakota, IL Grade School as her career spanned 35 years.
Marjorie was a fine seamstress, enjoyed playing the piano, and was an avid card player. She also read often, (her favorite poem was "Trees" by Joyce Kilmer) and appreciated big band and classical music. Her faith sustained her during difficult times. She was a great admirer of Billy Graham.
Marjorie was proud of her family and loyal to her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Gail; three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include a daughter, Carol; a son, Jack; 6 grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, 7 great-grandchildren, one step-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of Memorials may be made to a . To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020