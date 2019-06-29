Home

Marjorie E. Roll


1924 - 2018
Marjorie E. Roll Obituary
Marjorie E. Roll
EDELSTEIN - Marjorie Ellen Roll, 94, of Edelstein passed away Friday, October 5, 2018, at her residence.
She was a member of the Edelstein Community Church, where the family will host a celebration of life gathering from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Burial will be prior to the gathering at 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Edelstein, along with her husband of 72 years, Earl Everett Roll, who passed away on June 5, 2019. Pastor Ernie Russell will officiate.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019
