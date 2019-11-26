|
|
Marjorie Glawe
PEORIA - Marjorie J. Glawe, 95, of Peoria, formerly of Normal, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation or Epiphany Catholic Church.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on September 9, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a daughter of Louis and Alice Narey Jacobs. She married Charles H. Glawe on January 24, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2012.
Surviving are four children, Marjorie (Stewart) Daggett of Keller, TX, Steven (Terry) Glawe of Cummings, GA, Joseph (Joyce) Glawe of Peoria and Mark (Amber) Glawe of Amarillo, TX; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Glawe of Indianapolis, IN; her grandchildren, Caryn (Adam) Packer, Andrew (Christina) Glawe, Steven Glawe Jr., Cathryn Brannon, Sandy (Jason) Tison, Justin Glawe, Jillian (Tom) McKenna, Jacob (Claire) Daggett, Brandon (Samantha) Daggett, Mark Austin (Caroline) Glawe, Aaron (Janie) Glawe and Kaitlyn Glawe; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Glawe; her twin sister, Miriam Keatley; and her sister, Jessie McCann.
After raising her children, Marjorie worked at ISU Credit Union for many years. he was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and volunteered at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center. Marjorie was an avid painter and bridge player, but more than anything, she treasured the time she was able to spend surrounded by her family.
To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019