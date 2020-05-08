|
|
Marjorie Guth
EUREKA - Marjorie C. Guth, 93, of Eureka, IL, passed away at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka at 3:15 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020, with her family by her side.
Marjorie was born at home on December 25, 1926, in Eureka, the daughter of Frank and Esther (Schertz) Harnish. She graduated from Eureka High school and attended Goshen College for one year. She married Wayne Guth on March 19, 1948, at Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington. He passed away on August 21, 2019. One brother David Harnish and two sisters Suzanne Bishop and Patricia Yordy also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two sons Robert (Christine) Guth of Goshen, IN, and Jim (Rita) Guth of Eureka; and daughter Diane (Ken) Pierce of Grand Prairie, TX. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren Emily, Dwight, Brian, Douglas, Geoffrey, Rachel, and Alyssa, along with 15 great-grandchildren. Further surviving is one brother Rev. Robert Harnish of Eureka.
Marjorie was a homemaker, businesswoman, and an avid seamstress/ quilter. She worked at Eureka College and worked at Baurer Furniture for many years. She served on the Maple Lawn board, was a member of Calvary Community Church, where she was active in Women in Mission and served on the church council. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren in her later years. She loved sewing and quilting and made many beautiful quilts.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka 610 W. Cruger Ave, Eureka, IL 61530, or to the Mennonite Central Committee 21 S. 12th St PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-9989. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020