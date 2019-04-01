|
|
Marjorie Hoffman
EUREKA - Marjorie A. Hoffman, 96, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Marjorie was born in December of 1922 in Congerville, IL, a daughter of Guilford and Florence Reeser Zook Sr. She married Roland E. Hoffman on April 4, 1942, in Louisiana, MO. He passed away on January 20, 2012.
Survivors include one son, Jim (Portia) Hoffman of Washington, IL; two daughters, Suzanne (Ron) Gustin of Washington, IL, and Dianne (Steve) Birky of Danville, IL; brother, Guilford (Eve) Zook Jr. of Eureka, IL; sister, Lois (David) Greer of Peoria, IL; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hoffman of Mapleton, IL; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ed Hoffman.
Marjorie worked at the Amoco Soil and Testing Lab for 35 years.
She loved watching Chicago Cubs baseball and Illinois basketball and tending to her flower garden and vegetable garden and she liked to crochet. Marjorie always had cookies in the cookie jar.
Marjorie was a member of Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019. Pastor Phil Bachman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, before services at the church. Burial will be in the Imhoff Cemetery in Congerville.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Imhoff Cemetery, Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019