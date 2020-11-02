Marjorie Hughes-Obermeyer

SPARLAND — Marjorie A. Hughes-Obermeyer, 93, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Obermeyer, one son, Tom (Sharon) Hughes, three daughters, Ann Hughes, Kay (Stephen) Hughes-Corwell, and Lynn (Randy) Scoon, and through marriage to Robert, one son, Mark (Bev) Obermeyer, and a daughter, Jan Gordon.

She was grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was born in Chicago on December 2, 1926 to Elon and Stella Wilkinson and grew up in Princeton, Illinois where she met the first love of her life, Donald O. Hughes. They were married February 7, 1947, moved to Sparland, and farmed together for forty-five years while raising their four children.

Donald and Marjorie were part of the Flying Farmers of America and the Bonanza Society for many years. Marjorie obtained her private pilot's license and became a member of the Ninety-Nines Women's Pilots Association. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed Homemaker's Club in Sparland and served as an election judge for many years.

She was preceded in death by Donald on September 13, 1992 and their infant son, James, in 1950.

Marjorie met the second love of her life, Robert Obermeyer, whom she married on January 11, 1998. They spent the next twenty two years of retirement traveling extensively abroad, while also enjoying their motor home in the US, accompanied by their little dog, Abbey. They finally settled between their homes in Polo, Illinois and Tucson, Arizona.

Private graveside services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery, Princeton.

As her love of all animals was great, memorials may be made to the ARK Humane Society at 477 State Route 26, Lacon, IL 61540.



