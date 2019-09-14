|
|
Marjorie L. "Marge" Talbott
MANITO - Marjorie "Marge" L. Talbott, 95, of Manito, IL, passed away at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on July 23, 1924, in Lincoln, IL, to Henry D. and Marjorie (Fuqua) Smith. She married Gnile "Nick" Talbott on March 11, 1947. He passed away on January 5, 1995.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Scott Talbott; two brothers, Earl and Les Smith; and one sister, Marilyn VanOrman.
Surviving are her daughter, Connie (Roger) Warner of Manito; two grandchildren, Carrie Warner of Manito and Scott (Mandi) Warner of Manito; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Mia Warner; two nephews; one great-niece; one great-nephew; and one great-great-niece.
She was a member of Manito United Methodist Church, lifetime member of Manito Historical Society, strong supporter of Wildlife efforts and member of Red Hat Society. In 1975, Marge and her husband, Nick, founded TN&W Irrigation Inc. in Manito. She enjoyed running Talbott's produce stand in the warmer months. She was a constant fixture greeting customers with her infectious smile and the best produce in town, grown by her husband. During the winter months, Marge enjoyed beach vacations to Longboat Key, Florida, with her family. Marge was a very generous and giving person, who privately loved and cared for those who were less fortunate. Above all things, her family and friends were her greatest joy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marge's graveside service will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Meadow Lawn Cemetery, with Deacon Bob Sondag officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forman Ambulance or Mason County Pets Without Parents.
