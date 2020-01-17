|
|
Marjorie Lois Yemm
PEORIA- Marjorie Lois Yemm, age 87, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on September 18, 1932 in Lewistown, IL to Lorin L. and Helen May (Keime) Lippert. She married Ronald A. Yemm on July 26, 1952 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; and beloved sister, Coral K. Lippert.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Lisa) Yemm of Peoria; grandsons, Nathan (Amanda) Yemm of Peoria, Nicolas (Betsy) Yemm of Bartonville, Neil (Becky) Yemm of Glasford, Niles Yemm of Colorado Springs, CO and Noah Yemm of Bartonville; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gayle (Shirley) Lippert of Mossville, Judy (Norman) Ball of Belvidere, IL and Jim (Kathy) Lippert of Morton.
Marjorie graduated from Manuel High School and began her career in banking at Liberty Loan in Peoria. She later worked in the loan department at Southside Bank for 27 years, retiring in 2002.
She attended Journey Church and Northwoods Community Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Robert L. Hobdy will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020