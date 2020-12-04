Marjorie M. Johnson
PEORIA - Marjorie M. Johnson, 96, of Peoria passed away Dec. 4, 2020.
Marge was born January 31, 1924 in Roanoke, IL, to the Louise and Charles A. Thompson. She married Lt. Col. Herbert M. Johnson USAF (Ret), on June 11, 1955, in North Sacramento, Calif.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Joel) Carter. She has three grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) Carter, Laura (Nick) Burke and Michelle (Phil) Wolfe and three great grandchildren, Grace, Olivia and Evelyn.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband Herb, one son Richard Wayne, a daughter, and her parents.
She attended University of Illinois where she was a member of the debate team. In 1952 she purchased the Roanoke Review from T.P. Pettigrew owning and operating the newspaper until 1955 when she sold it to Dr. Burrus Dickinson. During WWII Marge volunteered for the American Red Cross, was employed by Caterpillar in the metallurgy lab and supported her parents in the Roanoke Drug store. During this time she designed and patented the Levelator.
In the 60's Marge volunteered in the pediatric well baby unit at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson and was president of the Officers Wives Club. Upon returning to Illinois, she was a correspondent for the Peoria Journal Star and Bloomington Pantagraph in the 70's, awarded the state reporter of the year for the Pantagraph in 1972. She served on the Roanoke-Benson school board and worked for the Illinois Association FFA in the 70's and early 80's. She wrote "The First 50 in the FFA, 1929-1979" in celebration of 50 years of the program. Marge was a life long member of the United Methodist church where she served in many positions across the country.
Marge had many talents and passions from golf, bridge, knitting to speaking. During WWII she knitted helmet liners for the military and throughout her life prayer shawls for those in need. While at Proctor Place Senior Living she made more than 60 baby sweaters sets donating all the proceeds to KSSL for Proctor skilled nursing care equipment. Her talent was recognized in 1967 when she won the best of fair award at the national wool needlework contest.
Her greatest passion was writing. Beyond owning and writing the Roanoke Review, she had articles published in the Saturday Evening Post, Readers Digest, Popular Mechanics and more. Her most well know writing was the book BAT21 in 1977, which was transferred for publishing in 1980 about their lifetime friend Col. Eugene Hamilton (Ret), which became a movie in 1988.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please remember her with a gift to the charity of your choice
.