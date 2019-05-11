|
Marjorie Morine Creek
EAST PEORIA - Marjorie Morine Creek, 88, of East Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully, with her son by her side, at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on October 11, 1930, in Adair County, KY.
Surviving is her son, Tim Creek of Bellevue, WA, along with his wife, Kathy (Farley) Creek. Also surviving are her grandchildren Tucker (27), Trevor (24) and Trenton (21).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Creek: her son, James Kevin; parents, Kenneth Romine Robertson and Mary Ethel Watson; and her sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Robert Wagner.
Marge moved from Kentucky to the Peoria area in her early teens, attending and graduating from East Peoria Community High School. She was a working wife and mother. She worked for 24 ½ years in East Peoria School District 86 as a school secretary, first at Lincoln Elementary, and then as the initial secretary at Shute Elementary. After retiring, she continued to work part-time as the receptionist/secretary at the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, helping to promote the business interest of her hometown. In fact, much of her retirement years were devoted to serving her hometown community, including involvement with the East Peoria Historical Society, the East Peoria Beautification Committee, the East Peoria Festival of Lights, VFW Auxiliary of East Peoria and serving as an usher during performances at the EastLight Theater. This devotion to service lead to her being awarded numerous times by the city and also the state. The city council twice proclaimed "Marge Creek Day" in the city of East Peoria, first on January 25, 1991, and again on September 5, 2000. She was also awarded the "Illinois Older Worker Award" on September 5, 2000. Finally, Marge was honored with as the "East Peoria Citizen of the Year" for 2004.
Marge was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of East Peoria and was as actively involved in church activities as she was in the community, especially the Young at Hearts group in her later years. She also enjoyed volunteering frequently at the Church Mouse Thrift Shop in Peoria.
Her friends were a large part of her life. Marge was active with the River Valley Cloggers, the Red Hat Society, the East Peoria Women's Club, the Fondulac Ladies Golf League and the Friday Morning Chatty Coffee Chicks. Fun times and laughter were a constant feature in her life story. Marge was also a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals, and fully enjoyed the give and take with friends who rooted for the Chicago Bears and Cubs that is unavoidable in central Illinois.
Marge also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Seattle area to visit her grandsons. For nearly 30 years, she made the trip, many years making the trip both in the summer with her sister, Bobbie, and then also at Christmas time. There she attended countless baseball, football and basketball games, birthday parties, graduations, Christmas musicals and the annual dinner at Buca Di Beppo restaurant. While in Seattle, she would take trips throughout the Northwest, her favorite being to Cannon Beach, Oregon, where she especially enjoyed nighttime fires on the beach. Marge also enjoyed taking planned bus trips with friends throughout the Midwest, visiting numerous nearby states for fun and festivities.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 600 East Washington Street, East Peoria; or the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, 600 W. Main Street, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019