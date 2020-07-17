Marjorie R. QuastPEORIA -- Marjorie Rae Quast, 89, of Peoria passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Marjorie was born on August 25, 1930, in Peoria, the daughter of Raymond William Miller and Celia Margaret Brassfield Miller. She graduated from Manual Training High School in 1948. Marjorie worked at Klaus Radio for 28 years and in the office of her son, Anthony Ray Agatucci, M.D.She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William. She is survived by her husband, Donald Gene Quast, who she married on December 8, 1993. Marjorie is survived by a son, Anthony Agatucci, M.D. (Patricia), of Springfield; a granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Agatucci (Ryan Gobble, M.D.) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great grandsons, Griffin and Grayson Gobble; sister in law, Janet Miller, of Jenks, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was steadfast in her belief of family and extremely proud of them and their accomplishments.Her life was full of energy and caring for others. She was creative and talented making things with her hands including porcelain dolls, craft projects, and wreaths. She enjoyed her home in Florida for many years. She was a superb cook, homemaker, and found great joy in projects for her yard, and had great pride in her home.Marjorie was loved by many who found her supportive, kind, and compassionate to the needs of others. She always had a ready ear to listen and always offered sound advice. She had unwavering support for her son who she loved and encouraged to live up to his potential with any endeavor he chose. When she married Don in 1993, she found a loyal and loving husband who stood by her side and protected and cared for her. He was totally devoted to her and stood by her side with unwavering support. She knew she was adored and loved by him and they enjoyed each day they were blessed to be together as they experienced their married journey.Davison-Fulton-Woodland Chapel assisted the family with cremation. Online condolences can be made at www,Davison-Fulton.com.In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, private graveside services and interment will be at a later date.