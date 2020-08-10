Marjorie V. Keller
PRINCEVILLE - Marjorie V. Keller, 94, of Princeville passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Veronica Haskell, Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Please wear a face covering and respect social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
.