Marjorie V. Keller
Marjorie V. Keller
PRINCEVILLE - Marjorie V. Keller, 94, of Princeville passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Veronica Haskell, Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Please wear a face covering and respect social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Marjorie's family on her tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
