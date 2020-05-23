Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
Funeral
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
Mark Anthony Crooks


Mark Anthony Crooks Obituary
Mark Anthony Crooks
PEORIA - Mark "Klink" Anthony Crooks, 63, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center.
A private Funeral will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will bring words of comfort. The service will be streamed live on Simons Mortuary Facebook page.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020
