Mark Cox
1956 - 2020
Mark Cox
MORTON – Mark L. Cox, 64, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on March 28, 1956 in Macomb, Ill., to the late Robert and Martha (Crowl) Cox. He married Brenda (White) Hopkins in Pekin, Ill. on Feb. 27, 2015. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2020.
Surviving are one son, Ryan Cox of Hudson, Ill.; two daughters, Mackenzie Cox of Macomb, Ill. and Madison Cox of Hudson, Ill.; three step-sons, Ian (Kathleen) Hopkins of Guam, Camden Hopkins of Morton, and Peyton Hopkins of Champaign, Ill.; one brother, David (Lorelei) Cox of Washington, Ill.; and nephews, Samuel Cox of St. Louis, Mo. and Travis Cox of Washington, Ill.
Mark graduated from Monmouth College with a bachelor's degree in education. At Monmouth College, he played football and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Mark taught Industrial Arts at Leaf River High School, Northwestern High School in Blandinsville, Mattoon High School, and Bloomington Vocational School. Morton High School was where he completed his teaching career.
Mark had a special place in his heart for struggling students and did whatever he could to encourage and inspire them. Often, his students would pursue a career in the trades through his influence.
Additionally, he loved sports and coached a variety of them; football, track, soccer, and golf. He especially enjoyed coaching his daughter Madi's summer softball team.
Mark will be remembered for his charming and outgoing personality; he never knew a stranger. He was a loyal life-long Chicago Cubs fan, an enthusiastic golfer, and how he loved to dance.
Above all, Mark valued his family and bravely fought his cancer to be with them as long as possible.
Cremation rites have been accorded. He was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, with Pastor Tim Bertsche officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and service and masks are required. Burial of cremated remains will be at Olena Cemetery in Carman, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Mark's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
