Mark D. Russell
Mark D. Russell
PEORIA - Mark D. Russell, age 62, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 2 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Mark was born in Peoria on April 1, 1958, to Richard and Kathleen (Myers) Russell. They preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by two sons, Mark Russell Jr. and Seth Russell; and two brothers, Thomas Russell and Richard Russell.
He is survived by two children, Luke (Shaina) Russell of Peoria and Bethany (Jamie) Yurek of Frederick, Colorado; and two granddaughters, Norah and Maren Yurek. He is also survived by four sisters, Georgia Lange of Lombard, IL, Janet (Joseph) Medvesky of Brimfield, IL, Jeanne (Tony) King of Peoria and Barbara (Rex) Primm of Germantown Hills; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was an award winning realtor for several years and at the time of his death was the owner of Old School Painters. He enjoyed painting (both professionally and artistically), collecting antiques, fishing, Chicago and Illini sports, and he adored his sweet senior cat, Molly.
People will remember Mark best for his quirky sense of humor, charisma, kind-heartedness and his willingness to help others in need.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Pastor Stephen Barch will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Wildlife Prairie Park.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
