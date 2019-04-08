Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Duvendack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Duvendack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Duvendack Obituary
Mark Duvendack
PEORIA - Mark Lee Duvendack, 73, of Peoria passed away at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on September 25, 1945, in Peoria to Wallace and Corlista Kinnett Duvendack. He married Carol Batchelor in Peoria on September 20, 1966.
Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Brian) Hammond of Germantown Hills; son, Troy (Keri) Duvendack of East Peoria; and four grandchildren, Isabel and Griffin Hammond and Clayton and Kaylee Duvendack.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.
Mark was a United States Navy veteran. For 37 years, Mark was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company, in purchasing, retiring in 2005. During his career, he especially enjoyed his overseas travels. Mark's hobbies included bass fishing and golf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Court, Englewood, CO 80112.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment with military honors will be Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Mark's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now