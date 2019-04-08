|
Mark Duvendack
PEORIA - Mark Lee Duvendack, 73, of Peoria passed away at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on September 25, 1945, in Peoria to Wallace and Corlista Kinnett Duvendack. He married Carol Batchelor in Peoria on September 20, 1966.
Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Brian) Hammond of Germantown Hills; son, Troy (Keri) Duvendack of East Peoria; and four grandchildren, Isabel and Griffin Hammond and Clayton and Kaylee Duvendack.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.
Mark was a United States Navy veteran. For 37 years, Mark was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company, in purchasing, retiring in 2005. During his career, he especially enjoyed his overseas travels. Mark's hobbies included bass fishing and golf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Court, Englewood, CO 80112.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Inurnment with military honors will be Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Mark's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019