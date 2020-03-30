|
Mark E. Newell
SPARLAND - Mark E. Newell, 61, of rural Sparland died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria.
Born in Peoria on December 7, 1958, to the late George E. and Virginia Kimble Newell, he married Brenda Herridge on August 8, 1987, in La Prairie.
As a third-generation farmer farmer, Mark loved collecting John Deere tractors and gardening, developing many tools and tricks to garden from his chair. He was an Ambassador for AgrAbility, talking and helping other disabled farmers to innovate and adapt to their situations. Family and the dogs were two of the most important things to him. He was also a member of the Illinois Valley Two Cylinder Club.
Mark is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Brenda; son, Blake; and brother, Gary Newell, all of Sparland; in-laws, William Herridge Jr. of Lacon and Marsha Weld of Dunlap; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A drive-through visitation will be held on April 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Stay in your car, the family will be available on drive as you pass through. Please enter the drive from the Ida Street entrance (east side). A private family graveside service will be held later at the La Prairie Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Lacon Sparland Fire Department and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020