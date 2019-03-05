|
|
Mark E. Schlichte
PEORIA - Mark E. Schlichte, 61, of Peoria died at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 7, 1957, in Connersville, IN, to Edward and Doris (Hinchman) Schlichte. He married Patti Boles on August 6, 1977, in Vincennes, IN. She survives in Peoria.
Mark is also surivived by 1 son, Nathan Schlichte of Peoria; his mother, Doris of Columbus, IN; 3 siblings, Jennifer (Bill) Best of Surprise, AZ, James (Debbie) Schlichte of Vincennes, IN, and Sue (Herschel) Willey of Columbus, IN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mark graduated from Eastern Illinois University. He worked at L.S. Building Products in East Peoria as the millwork manager. He was an avid golfer. Mark loved to travel and visit his family across the country.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation two hours prior. Inurnment will be at Lawrenceville City Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loaves and Fish Ministry at The First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019