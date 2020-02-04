|
Mark Harper
PEORIA - Mark L. Harper Jr., 84, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Elms Home in Macomb, Illinois, where he had lived since June of 2019. He had lived formerly at Courtyard Estates in Peoria, IL.
Mark was born in Peoria on April 9, 1935, to Mark and Faye Harper. He attended Peoria schools. Mark lived at home with his parents until they preceded him in death.
He is survived by his devoted sister, Shirley Harper of Houston, Texas, formerly of Peoria; and two nieces, Mary Ann (Ted) Reed of Bellaire, Texas, and Beth (Fred) Seaton of Macomb, Illinois; and five great-nieces and nephews.
Mark worked for Westlake Shopping Center and Khouri's Pub in Peoria for many years. He will be remembered by all for his sweet disposition and his ever constant smile.
There will be no public service.
Memorials can be made to The Elms Home, 1212 Madelyn Avenue, Macomb, IL 61455.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020