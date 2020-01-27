|
Mark Kevin "Doc" Werking
PEORIA - Dr. Mark Kevin "Doc" Werking of Peoria passed away at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Richard Frye Werking and Jayne Martin Werking. He was married to Janet Hardesty in 2003 and she survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Meagan (Mark) Darnall of Chico, CA, and Jenna Werking of Las Vegas, NV; and mother-in-law, Shirley Hardesty.
Dr. Werking was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Patty Werking, mother of his daughters.
"Doc" was a larger than life person with a driving passion for people and teaching. He attended Indiana State University and Palmer College of Chiropractic and continued to earn several certifications throughout his life, earning him the respect of his peers and all who were blessed to know him. Teaching other professionals his unique extremity chiropractic technique had taken him to seminars both locally and throughout the world. In addition, he had provided chiropractic care for professional sports figures and served as an Olympic Team doctor during the 1996 Atlanta games. He authored a textbook, "Werking on Extremities," in 2011 and had recently completed a soon to be released on-line interactive diplomate course.
In addition to his professional life, Mark was an amazing husband, father, brother-in-law and friend. Janet and his daughters were the center of his life. He loved life and the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was a Christian who loved his Lord and attended Northwoods Community Church.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at El Vista Baptist Church, 6301 N. Syler St., Peoria on Tuesday, February 4. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service, with Pastor Joey Watt officiating.
Donations may be made to Northwoods Community Church, as well as El Vista Baptist Church.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020