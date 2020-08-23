Mark Patterson

ELMWOOD - Mark Alan Patterson of St. Louis, Missouri, a native of Elmwood, Illinois, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence, Green Park Senior Living Center, in St. Louis.

He was born on August 4, 1953, to parents, Dr. Harold and Mildred (Heiman) Patterson.

He is survived by two sons, Clayton (Michael Lott) Patterson of St. Louis and Mike (Marte Etzold) Patterson of Eureka, Mo.; and grandchildren, Michael, Belle and Caitlyn. Additional survivors include his brother, James (Anne) Patterson of Farmington, IL; brother, Keith (Becky) Patterson of Peoria, IL; and three nephews/nieces, Todd (Tami ) Patterson of Lone Tree, Iowa, Jody (James) Anderson of Downers Grove, Illinois, and Jon Livingston of East Peoria, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, April; and his sister, Susan.

Mark graduated from Elmwood High School in 1971, where he was a great basketball player. He continued enjoying the sport for many years after high school. Mark attended the University of Illinois and then completed the Caterpillar apprenticeship course to become a journeyman electrician. He worked for Caterpillar until 1985. He then became an electrician for Ford in St. Louis until his retirement in 2006.

Mark was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved to wear his Fred bird hats on opening day. Mark will be remembered for his great sense of humor and loud laugh.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Michel Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139, where a memorial service will be held on Monday August 24. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a memorial service with burial in Elmwood, Illinois, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Elmwood Educational Foundation, PO Box 103, Elmwood, IL 61529.



