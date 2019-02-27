|
|
Mark S. Goodale
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Mark S. Goodale, 43, of Germantown Hills died at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 19, 1976, in Peoria to Del and Susan (McLee) Goodale.
He is survived by his father, Del in Germantown Hills; along with many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother.
He graduated from Metamora High School in 1994 and went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in religion from Bradley University. Mark was a very spiritual person, who was a philosopher and counselor to many people. He enjoyed computers and helping others build computers and solve computer problems. He worked for Blackshor Snow Removal & Excavating.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. His dear friend, the Rev. Randy Shepard, will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Metamora Fine Arts Dept. or Easter Seals.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019