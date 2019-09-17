Home

Mark S. Sheppard


1957 - 2019
PEORIA - Mark Stuart Sheppard, 61, of Peoria passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home in Peoria.
He was born on December 9, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to William and Mary (Mantos) Sheppard. He married Ilene (Simons) Johnson on August 8, 2013, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Michael (Bridgette) Sheppard of Pleasant Plains, IL, and Timothy Sheppard of Champaign; two sisters, Destiny Robertson of Normal and Sally (Kirk) Janssen of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Landon, Killian and Brooke Sheppard; and four step-children, Jason, Christopher (Brianne), Alesha and Stephanie Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark graduated from Illinois State University and worked as an Engineer for the Solae/DuPont Company in Gibson City until retiring in 2015. He was a member of the AMA, Peoria Motorcycle Club and Cubs Boosters and raced all throughout the Midwest. Mark was a lifelong Cubs fan and loved to restore old cars and motorcycles to resell.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial of the urn will be at a later date at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
