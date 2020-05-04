|
Mark Wankel
MORTON — Mark Douglas Wankel passed peacefully at his home in Morton, on May 1, 2020. Those who knew Mark were inspired by his love for family, travel, food and adventure. He tackled life's ups and downs with constant optimism.
Mark and Kim were married on April 23, 1994, sharing an anniversary date with Mark's parents, E.R. "Hank" and Mazie (Guelker) Wankel. He is survived by his wife, Kim Wankel; son, Mark Derek (Beth Winchell) Wankel; daughters, Nichole (Aaron) Charfoos, Christina (Ryan) Borleis, Jennifer (Scott) Johnson; and his mother, Mazie Wankel.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, E.R. "Hank" Wankel.
Mark dedicated his time and energy to his family, friends and community. He was devoted father and grandfather to his 12 grandchildren, Isabella 17, Caroline 14, Jack 14, Audrey 11, Oliver 10, Grace 9, Penelope 7, Violet 6, Nathaniel 4, Oscar 3, Genevieve 2, and Edith 2.
After growing up in Pekin, Mark was educated at Bradley University and had a fulfilling career in marketing at Caterpillar, Toyota, and as an independent consultant. His work enabled him to travel the world and to live in multiple regions of the United States. Wherever he lived and traveled, he loved being active and exploring the outdoors, including skiing, boating and cycling.
He loved all animals, but especially his Newfoundlands, who were part of Mark's service to the community as therapy dogs. He volunteered at the Illinois Cancer Center while receiving treatments himself. His gifts also included cooking; he was part of a cooking club and loved making delicious meals with friends and family.
The family will plan a celebration of life when travel and gathering are safe. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family requests donations be made at https://tribute.themmrf.org/MarkWankel
