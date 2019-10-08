Home

Kent-Forest Lawn
2403 Harrison Avenue
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 763-4694
Mark Wesley Thompson


1950 - 2019
Mark Wesley Thompson Obituary
Mark Wesley Thompson
PEKIN - Mark Wesley Thompson, 68, of Panama City Beach, FL, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born in Pekin, IL, and lived in Bay County, FL, for the last 17 years. He retired as a metallurgist with Caterpillar Tractor Company and was a parishioner at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mark was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed following the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and F.U.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marilyn Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Loren Magnuson.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Sheila Thompson of Panama City Beach, FL; his children, Stacy Lawrence (Jeff) of Jacksonville, FL, and Jeff Thompson of Pekin, IL; his granddaughter, Sophia Lawrence, also of Jacksonville, FL; brothers-in-law, Brian Magnuson of Isanti, MN, and Kevin Magnuson (Helen) of Forest Lake, MN; a sister-in-law, Jill Magnuson of Coon Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's name may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders for Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) research, P.O. Box 5801, Bethesda, MD 20824, www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
