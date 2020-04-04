|
Marla Armbruster
MORTON - Marla J. Armbruster, 86, of Morton died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Marla was born on July 9, 1933, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Norman and Hazel (Oberlies) Utley. She married Melvin E. Armbruster on January 6, 1952, in Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1988. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three brothers.
Surviving are two daughters, Norma (Steve) Greene of Necedah, Wis., and Nancy (Dale) Domnick of Morton; and two sons, Greg Armbruster and John Armbruster, both of Morton; seven grandchildren, Jena, Dale, Amy, Nathan, Jessie, Katy and Melanie; and ten great-grandchildren.
Marla was a member of the Community United Church of Christ in Morton and a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a school bus driver for Morton School District 709 for many years.
A private graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Leah Kabira officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
The family suggests those desiring to send memorials consider the and St. Jude Runner's Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020