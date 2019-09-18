|
|
Marlena J. Settles
PEORIA - Marlena Janet Settles, 81, of Peoria, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 12, 1938, in Farmington, the daughter of Clarence H. and Edythe J. (Barlow) Morgan. She married Thomas L. Settles on September 10, 1960, at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1985.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Clancy Settles; and one sister, Philena Harlan.
Marlena is survived by her companion of 32 years, Thomas Hall of Peoria; her children, Nora (and Lora Schmitt) Settles-Schmitt of Peoria, Marty Settles of Galesburg, Doug Settles of Cuba and Allen Settles of Peoria; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. She had lived in Peoria the past 32 years, and prior to that in Abingdon, where she worked at the former Pantry Restaurant and then in the cafeteria at Abingdon Schools. She was a happy-go-lucky person and loved to joke and have fun with people. She loved animals, especially eagles and her pet dog, Sheba. Marlena enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, and also the states of Tennessee and Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel, 206 N. Washington St., Abingdon, followed by graveside services at 1:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019