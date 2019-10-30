|
|
Marlene Elston
WASHINGTON – Marlene Joyce Elston, 83, of Washington, passed away at 5:51pm Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.
She was born June 28, 1936 in Peoria to Francis and Gertrude Speck Cox. She married Wayne E. Elston in Peoria on Aug. 4, 1964. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob.
Surviving are six children, Albert (Suzanne) Elston, Becky (Warren) Howard, Vicky Elston, Delbert (Paula) Elston, Becky (David) Drum, Linda (Steve) Williams; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Dave Cox.
Marlene worked as a CNA for many years at Riverview in East Peoria and did private home health care before retiring. She was a loving care-giver and spent her life in service to others.
She loved to crochet and sew, was an avid Cubs fan and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service for Marlene will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Danielle Sanders will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Marlene's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019