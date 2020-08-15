Marlene Johnson
PEKIN - Marlene M. Johnson, 79, of Pekin passed away at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Dec. 24, 1940, in Pekin to Jacob and Alice Marie (Fisher) Martin, she married Donald E. Johnson Sr. on Sept. 16, 1961, in Pekin. He died on Dec. 29, 2004, in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald E. "Don" Johnson Jr. on Aug. 10, 2019, in Pekin; one brother, Robert Martin; and one sister, Dixie Bugg.
Surviving are one daughter, Becky S. Hacker of Pekin; two granddaughters, Nicole M. (Ryan) Birch and Kylie N. (Chris) Beecher, both of Morton; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Nicole Birch and Owen Ryan Birch; and two sisters, Francis Scalf of Canton and Darlene Spiesz of Pekin, who was her twin. Marlene was also anxiously awaiting the birth of her third great-grandchild, Ava Nicole Beecher, expected to be born in October.
Marlene worked for Pekin Community High School District 303 in the Dragon's Den and Cafeteria for 30 years, retiring in 2008. Along with having a strong work ethic, her faith was important to her. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Pekin.
Marlene was very family-oriented. She was Becky's best friend and the best "Grammy" to her granddaughter's and their families. She especially loved to cook and feed her family. Marlene liked to garden and will be remembered as a selfless person who always put others before herself.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. The family will receive friends following the funeral at the funeral home. Those attending the service are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Burial will be in in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, IL 61554; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.