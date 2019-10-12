Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Marlene Kay Nevitt


1937 - 2019
Marlene Kay Nevitt Obituary
Marlene Kay Nevitt
BARTONVILLE - Marlene Kay Nevitt, age 82, of Bartonville passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 7:28 p.m. at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1937, in Peoria to Jesse Eugene and Hazel (Hicks) Watts. She married Jack Nevitt on April 14, 1956, in Peoria. He survives, along with three children, Doug (Linda) Nevitt of Peoria, Debbie Nevitt of Peoria Heights and Vickie (Dan) Mika of Mexico, MO; and six grandchildren, Angela, Matthew, Erica, Andrew, Katelynn and Alexis. She was also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Jaydan, Jackson, Nora, Lux, Chance, Jacob, Matthew and Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roland and Eugene "Gene" Watts; one sister, Lois Nichols; and one great-grandson, Samuel.
Marlene was a Bookkeeper at the Sears Accounting Center for 20 years before retiring on April 2, 1993.
She was a member of the Belles of Harmony group and was an accomplished pianist. Music was her passion.
After retiring, she spent much of the next 25 years traveling and camping with her husband, Jack, the love of her life.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides at Lutheran Hillside Village for their wonderful care and compassion for Marlene.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hillside Village in care of Marlene or the Peoria Chapter.
You may view Marlene's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
