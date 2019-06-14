|
|
Marlene S. Collins
PEORIA - Marlene S. Collins, 82, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
A funeral liturgy will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria, with Monsignor Jason Gray officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the liturgy at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Marlene was born on April 27, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of H. Kent and Pearl (Benjamin) Fitzgerald. She married Raymond D. Collins in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her son, Christopher (Nicole) Collins of Peoria; stepsons, Kevin Collins of East Peoria, Gregory (Tina) Collins of Hanna City and Mark (Eileen) Collins of Skokie; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Scott Collins; and brother, Daniel Fitzgerald.
Marlene was a school teacher for many years. She taught at Franklin School in Peoria and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Peoria Heights.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marlene's memory to the .
Marlene's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019