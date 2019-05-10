|
Marlin Smith
CREVE COEUR ~ Marlin L. Smith, 93, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Born November 23, 1925 in Marietta to Joseph Eli and Hazel (Lutz) Smith, he married Joan DeWitt on June 12, 1949 in Creve Coeur. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Karen Fritsch of Peoria, Kathy Siegler of East Peoria; one granddaughter, Lindsay Siegler of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; two great-grandchildren, Ellyn and Emmalyn of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and one sister, Ruthella Hart of Macomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carl; one sister, Bonnie; and a son-in-law, Philip "Pete" Fritsch.
Marlin had served in the United States Navy during WWII.
He had worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 13 years, retiring in 1985 as a water treatment analyst. He then worked part time with Kelly Glass Co. and Illinois Central College. Prior to Caterpillar, he had worked for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Company in Peoria for 25 years.
Marlin had been a 50 year member of the Empire Lodge 126, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Pekin and was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. He was also a member of the Scottish Rites Bodies, Valley of Peoria.
He enjoyed fishing, farming, tractor pulls and loved sitting with Sophie, his caregiver dog. He was a Florida Marlins fan, after all, they were named after him! Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Marlin had been a member of Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur, where he spent many hours helping build and maintain the church.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur. Chaplain Carolyn Roper-Fowlkes will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Masonic Rites will be held at 10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, with military rites provided by the Limestone American Legion Post #979. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Chicago Unit, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.
Marlin's family would like to express a special thank you to all of the Apostolic Christian Skylines staff as well as the nurses and caregivers at Hospice Compassus.
