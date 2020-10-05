1/1
BLOOMINGTON - Marlyn Jean Mahannah, 93, of Bloomington passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois.
Marlyn was born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 6, 1926, the only child of Roy and Marguerite Wohlferth. A graduate of Manual High School in Peoria, Illinois, Marlyn married James Mahannah on March 14, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Marlyn was an exceptional wife and loving mother to two sons, who put her family first in everything she did. She made it her life's work to make a house a home and a place of welcome and love. Her family will remember her whenever they make a pecan pie, strawberry shortcake or "pepper nuts." She was a faithful member of four churches: West Bluff Christian in Peoria, the Cuba Christian Church and the First Christian Churches of Canton and Bloomington. Marlyn served as a deaconess and Sunday school teacher and was a fixture in her Sunday school class. She took pride in the lives of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren and loved them dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by her two sons, Bill (Barb) Mahannah of Peoria, Illinois, and Don (Luella) Mahannah of Normal, Illinois; grandchildren, Megan (JD) Bidwell of Conifer, CO, James (Jenna) Mahannah of Arvada, CO, Elizabeth Mahannah of Lakewood, CO, Jessica (Brian) Doty of Charleston, Illinois, Kristen (Tad) Goldner of Tiffin, IA, and Nykole (Matt) Jackson of East Peoria, Illinois; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will be held at the chapel, following the visitation, with the Rev. Dr. James Warren officiating. To attend via facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Bloomington, 401 West Jefferson St., Bloomington, IL; or the Westminster Village Foundation, 2025 East Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 5, 2020
Marlyn & Jim were our great neighbors in Wee-Ma-Tuk. To Bill & Don, I am sorry about your Mother's passing. I would sure like to see you boys again sometime. Love, Jane Anderson Gilson.
Jane Anderson Gilson
Friend
