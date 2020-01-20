Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Marlyn Jean McQuern-Webb


1960 - 2020
Marlyn Jean McQuern-Webb Obituary
Marlyn Jean McQuern-Webb
PEKIN - Marlyn Jean McQuern-Webb, age 59, of Pekin passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home.
Born October 29, 1960, in Greenville, IL, to the late William Frank "Bill" and Patricia Louise Schluckebier McQuern, she married Aubrey Webb, and he survives.
Marlyn was employed as a Registered Nurse at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Blake (Liz) Webb and Cassidy (Erica) Webb; four grandchildren; and sisters, Martha (Ken) Davis and Mary Webb.
Cremation has been accorded and arrangements are in the care of Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
