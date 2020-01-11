|
|
Marlyn L. Reavis
BARTONVILLE - Marlyn L. (Grigg) Reavis, age 85, of Bartonville passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 4:05 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was a member of the 4th generation to be born on the Grigg Family Farm in rural Mulberry Grove, Illinois, on June 24, 1934, to Forrest L. and Glenna (Elam) Grigg. She married Ray D. Reavis on her 19th birthday on June 24, 1953, in Mulberry Grove.
She is survived by her husband and three children, Rayla (Rocky) Shope and Rinda (Wayne) Durham, both of Bartonville, and Kevin (Debbie) Reavis of Wee Ma Tuk Hills. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Christa (Chad) Fuchs, Callie Durham, Cory Durham and Robyn Shope; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Mariah Fuchs.
Her parents; three brothers, Dean (Mary) Grigg, Danny (Dorothy) Grigg; and and sisters, Lucille Grigg and baby Audrey, who died in infancy, preceded her in death.
Marlyn worked for Szold's Department store before moving to Florida in 1984. Ray and Marlyn moved back to Bartonville in 1994 to be close to family, but continued to enjoy life on the road, spending their winter months in Florida. She lived her life proudly professing her faith in Christ and spent the last two weeks of her life enthusiastically stating "I am ready to be with Jesus"! She was a gentle soul who loved her family and will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Cremation rites have been accorded and, in observance of her wishes, there will be no memorial service. A private celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be made to Bartonville Fire & Rescue.
Online condolences may be sent to Marlyn's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020