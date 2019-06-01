|
|
Marnette Riley
PEORIA - Marnette Riley, 59, of Peoria passed away peacefully at home at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was born on June 1, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to Rev. A.J. Guyton Sr. and Helen (Kemp) Allen. They preceded her in death.
Marnette was loving, outspoken and fashion forward and enjoyed movies. She mostly loved spending time with her family.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her stepmother, Lena Guyton of Peoria, IL: four sons, Tyrone(Tammy) Gaston and Glen (Katoria) Gaston, both of Atlanta, Thomas Allen of Toledo, OH, and Grady Riley of Peoria; God son, Elliot Sanders of Peoria and his siblings; three daughters, Desire Jones of Toledo, OH, Nikia (Travis) Hayes of Atlanta and Aiesha Riley of Peoria; three brothers, Arthur (Georgetta) Guyton, Carey Guyton and Stephen (Denise) Guyton, all of Peoria; two sisters, Margaret Guyton of Dallas, TX, and Lori (Bishop Harold) Dawson Jr. of Peoria; twenty-five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Marnette was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady Riley Jr.; one brother, Tarlan Guyton; one sister, Casandra Kemp; and one granddaughter, Tyra Gaston.
Services will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at New Cornerstone Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 12 noon. The Rev. Mark McConnell will officiate as Pastor. Marnette will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, OH, on June 8, 2019.
Arrangements were made especially for Marnette's family and professionally directed by T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Online condolences or words of encouragement can be made at www.twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019