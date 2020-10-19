Marretta Merideth

PEORIA - Marretta L. Merideth, 78, of Woodridge, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, IL.

She was born on November 4, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Vernon L. Sawatzki and Mary Louise Forrest. She was raised in Peoria, IL, and married Ronald H. Merideth on January 11, 1960.

Survivors include her husband; one son, Jack L Merideth of Bolingbrook; one granddaughter, Toni M. (David) Petruncio of Humble, TX; and two great-grandchildren, Emily C. Petruncio and David Stephan Petruncio of Humble, TX. She is also survived by siblings, Dodie (Lyle) Smith of Morton, IL, Donald (Sally) Sawatzki of Peoria, IL, and Irene Gosnell of Henderson, TN.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny A. Kodosky; and siblings, Delbert Trent, Ronald Sawatzki and Robert Sawatzki.

Per Marretta's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private internment at Olio Cemetery in Eureka, IL, will be at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to McCauley-Sullivan Funeral Home and Crematorium.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store