1/1
Marretta Merideth
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marretta Merideth
PEORIA - Marretta L. Merideth, 78, of Woodridge, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, IL.
She was born on November 4, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Vernon L. Sawatzki and Mary Louise Forrest. She was raised in Peoria, IL, and married Ronald H. Merideth on January 11, 1960.
Survivors include her husband; one son, Jack L Merideth of Bolingbrook; one granddaughter, Toni M. (David) Petruncio of Humble, TX; and two great-grandchildren, Emily C. Petruncio and David Stephan Petruncio of Humble, TX. She is also survived by siblings, Dodie (Lyle) Smith of Morton, IL, Donald (Sally) Sawatzki of Peoria, IL, and Irene Gosnell of Henderson, TN.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny A. Kodosky; and siblings, Delbert Trent, Ronald Sawatzki and Robert Sawatzki.
Per Marretta's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private internment at Olio Cemetery in Eureka, IL, will be at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to McCauley-Sullivan Funeral Home and Crematorium.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
630-759-1212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved