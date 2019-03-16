Marsha D. Huston

PEORIA - Marsha D. Huston, age 70, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her residence in Peoria.

Marsha was born on October 1, 1948, in Pekin, IL, a daughter of Donald and Doris "Penny" (Penning) Dorsey. She married Bryon E. Huston on June 26, 1976, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2009, in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by three sons, Patrick Stalter of San Francisco, CA, Byron of Lake Port, CA, and Donald of Peoria; one step-son, Todd of Peoria; one daughter, Tani (Eric) Brubaker of Peoria; one step-daughter, Ann (Dwayne) Towne of Lafayette, IN; and three grandchildren, Madalyn, Gracie and Jack.

Marsha was the world's greatest mom! Her favorite job was being a mom, even to those that weren't hers! She loved reading, fishing, camping, hunting, Christmas and family holidays, all animals and spending time outdoors.

A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burials of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the or TAPS in Pekin.

