Marsha Kay Boythe

PEORIA - On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, my mother, Marsha Kay Boythe of Peoria, found her final peace at the age of 74 in Phoenix, Arizona.

There is a lot you may not know about her. She was very athletic – catching a live hockey puck out of thin air at a New Year's Eve Chicago Blackhawks game. The hockey puck held a prominent display for years in her home. She loved to cook, especially with cream (you only live once). She was also an animal lover. Whether it was watching her favorite TV show about the Bronx Zoo; training her cat, Murphy; cuddling her grandcats, when she would come to visit us; or riding her bike down the trails; wildlife always brought her joy. Mom was a painter, a photographer, a knitter and had the ability to make amazing paper floral arrangements. Creating things was her passion.

She spent her entire life quietly giving back to people. Her employment started as a teacher. She loved to make me do math – a skill that I never inherited from her, but gave us lots of laughs. Most of her career was spent in the mental health field as a counselor, but her sage wisdom and advice was handed out to me on more than one occasion. The sacrifices she made for her family were never done with fanfare, and I've spent 37 years slowly learning what she did for me. I'm sure I'll never know it all – truly the sign of an amazing mother.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ailene. She is survived by me, her daughter Abby; my husband, Matt, and our soon to be daughter (who's name we credit mom with helping us find); and by her sister, Chris, her husband, Rodger, and their children.

Mom didn't want a funeral or viewing. Instead, her ashes will be spread as we travel the world – something she enjoyed while she was younger and wanted to do more of. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Bronx Zoo, and maybe pet a cat on her behalf the next time you see one.



