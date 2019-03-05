|
Marshall Downey
CHILLICOTHE - Marshall "Bud" Downey, 89, of Chillicothe passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at 4:02 a.m., surrounded by his family, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Marshall was born on September 10, 1929, in Peoria to Gordan and Ardis Downey. He married Darlene (Klein) Downey on August 6, 1951, in Lacon, IL. Darlene passed away in 2011 after nearly 60 years of marriage.
Surviving are his son, Timothy (Susan) Downey of Tucson, AZ; son-in-law, Fred Geick of Chillicothe, IL, Beth (Steve) Wenz of Lacon, IL, Susan Magnuson and Ron Innis of Chillicothe IL, and Charlie (Anne) Downey of Magnolia, IL; grandchildren, Krystal Michels (Collin Duncan), Shawn (Michelle) Downey, Kirsten (David) Crow, Amber (Stanley) Vervynck, Bradley Michels (Brittany Noonen), Erica (Cheyne) Raynor, Jake Innis, Brianna Downey and McKenna Downey; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Tori, Trenton, Ava, Ayden, Gracelynn, Greyson, Rayna and his 9th great-grandson expected in April.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Maupin; his daughter, Judy Geick; and infant son, Bradley.
Marshall joined the Navy in 1949 and very proudly served in the Korean War as a 2nd Class Sonar Technician on the Destroyer USS Purdy from 1950-1953, in which he was awarded the National Defense Service Metal and Ribbon, United Nations Medal, Navy Occupational Medal, China Service Medal and Korean Service Medal (2 Bronze stars). During his tour through Italy, Marshall was baptized and confirmed to the Catholic faith. After his enlistment, he worked for CILCO as a lineman in Pontiac, IL, eventually retiring after 35 years as a scheduling manager at BF Goodrich in Henry, IL.
Marshall touched the lives of everyone he knew and met through his compassion, loving nature and contagious smile. He was a member of the Henry American Legion Post #323. He frequented the local nursing home just to visit and occasionally have meals with people he knew. Marshall was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, enjoyed watching the Cubs and Bears lose, and enjoyed feeding his neighborhood squirrels.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 513 Carroll St., Henry. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors.
Donations may be made to the family who will disburse among the veteran organizations that Marshall supported.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019