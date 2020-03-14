Home

Marshall Parks
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ITOO Hall
4909 W. Farmington Road
Peoria, IL
Marshall Parks


1943 - 2020
Marshall Parks Obituary
Marshall Parks
PEORIA - Marshall Sherman Parks Sr. (Big Marshall) of Peoria, loving husband and father of three children, Marshall (Stephanie) Parks Jr. of Peoria, Nicholas (Sarie) Parks of Elmwood and Jenny (James) Daily of Kickapoo, passed away at the young age of 76 on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He is also survived by one brother, Ronald (the late Donna Parks) of Huntingdon, PA; one sister, Barbara (Wayne) Taylor of Havre De Grace, MD; and one aunt, Evie Miley of Shippensburg, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one step-brother, Skip (Sandy) Morningstar of Alabama.
Marshall was born on April 28, 1943, in Huntingdon, PA, to Walter William and Virginia Ruth Neal Parks. He married the love of his life, Cindy Lue Behm, in Lewistown, IL, on August 18, 1975. They celebrated multiple decades of love.
Marshall was an outdoorsman; he loved spending his extra time fishing, hunting and being outdoors with his family, friends and multiple grandkids, which he loved with all his heart. His grandkids include, Gabriella, Lance, Christian, Emmalynne, Zoe and Klay.
Marshall was the owner-operator of Marshall's Garage for over 40 years. His customers meant the world to him. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone and everyone he came in contact with.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the ITOO Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria, IL 61604.
Memorials may be made to PAWS or the donor's choice.
To view Marshall's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
