Marshall "Clive" Scheuble
WASHINGTON - Marshall "Clive" Scheuble, 88, of Washington passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Generations at Peoria.
He was born on April 2, 1931, in Albert Lea, MN, to the late Fred and Henrietta Eversen Scheuble. He married Helen Taborn in Peoria, IL, in 1951, and she survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Marsha (Glenn) Holz of Toluca; son, Brian Scheuble of San Diego, CA; grandson, Charlie; and one brother, Frederick (Marilyn) Scheuble of Fort Smith, AR.
Clive was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Korean War. He worked at Hiram Walker, Prudential Insurance Co., Cohen's Department Store, and owned and operated Clive's Sandwich Shop and food cart in Peoria before retiring.
He was a member of the Peoria Masonic Lodge, Mohammed Temple Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria and Peoria Jaycees. Clive was also an LA Dodgers baseball fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or Roland Manor Baptist Church in Washington.
A funeral service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Steve Hardin will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Clive's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020