Marshawn Jereil Tolliver Sr.


1981 - 2019
Marshawn Jereil Tolliver Sr. Obituary
Marshawn Jereil Tolliver Sr.
PEORIA - Mr. Marshawn Jereil Tolliver, 38, of Peoria, IL, passed on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 4:13 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 23, 2019, at New Morning Star M.B. Church, with a two hour visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Marshawn will be interred at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
