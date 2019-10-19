Home

Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
El Vista Baptist Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
El Vista Baptist Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Martha Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha A. "Marty" Rogers


1938 - 2019
Martha A. "Marty" Rogers Obituary
Martha "Marty" A. Rogers
PEORIA - Martha "Marty" A. Rogers, 81, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at University Hospital in Denver, CO.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at El Vista Baptist Church in Peoria, where she was a member. Pastor Joey Watt will officiate the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Marty was born on March 6, 1938, in Decatur, a daughter of Maurice and Jean (Jester) Crain. She married Joseph Roger Sr. on July 12, 1958, in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Jack (Meredith) Sherrill of Aurora, CO, Joseph (Jennifer) Rogers of Littleton, CO, and Debra (Randy) Brown of Peoria; brother, James H. Rowcliffe Jr. of Aurora, CO; thirteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Marty was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Hall; siblings, Maurice Crain and Mary Jean McGinnes; and great-grandson, John "Buzz" Williams III.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Marty's memory to El Vista Baptist Church.
Marty's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
