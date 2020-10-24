Martha Abel
DEER CREEK - Martha C. Abel, 81, of Deer Creek, Ill., passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was born on May 24, 1939, to Paul and Nettie (Lay) Dallinger, in Deer Creek, Ill. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three daughters, Maria Abel of Morton, Jeannette Abel of Morton and Carol (Jeffrey) Schleich of Deer Creek; and two granddaughters, Maryahna and Christian Schleich.
Martha attended Chaffer Grade School in rural Deer Creek and graduated from Dee-Mack High School. She worked at Egolf Motors in Peoria. She helped manage the family farm. She enjoyed the outdoors in her garden, flowers, yard and the farm. Martha really loved her granddaughters.
Martha was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, Ill., where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Deer Creek Home Extension Club and was a 4-H leader of Deer Creek Country Clovers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, Ill., with Pastors Steve Pichaske and Dick Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service on Wednesday, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Deer Creek Fire Department.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.