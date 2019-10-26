|
|
Martha Bennett
WASHINGTON — Martha B. Bennett, 87, of Washington passed away at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Peoria, IL, on November 24, 1931, to Lester V. and Sarah A. Klein Gibson. She married Franklin Bennett on July 30, 1948, in Peoria. He passed away on August 21, 2009. Her parents and three sisters Norma, Margie and Lila also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Helene (Harold) Whitaker of Washington; one son, Frank Bennett of Las Vegas, NV; daughter in heart Debbie Holzhauer of Washington; three granddaughters, Angie Tribbett of Washington, Stephanie Fisher of Avon and Carrie Lawson of Pekin; and many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with special nieces and nephew Nicole, Elizabeth and Ed.
She retired from Morton Metalcraft after 27 years of service. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and most of all loving her family.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. Deacon John Nelson will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following her graveside service from noon until 3 p.m. at That Place on Muller, 205 Muller Road in Washington. Memorials may be given to the Washington Fire and Rescue or to OSF Hospice. To share a memory for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019