Martha Butterfield
KINGSTON MINES - Martha Ann Butterfield, 77, of Kingston Mines passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born November 26, 1942 in Virginia to Argus and Maomi May Mock Anderson.
She married Jack Butterfield April 1, 1959 in Pekin; he preceded her in death April 19, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christina Butterfield; great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Robley; brothers, Larry Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Billy Anderson and sister, Carolyn Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Knox of Bartonville; son, Michael Butterfield of Kingston Mines; eight grandchildren, Misty (Curtis) Humes of Glasford, Jeriamah Zortman of Kingston Mines; April (Rodney) Robley of Peoria; Jacqueline McAvin of Mapleton, George S. (Jessica) McAvin of Glasford, Marlana McAvin of South Pekin, Kenneth (Brittney) Butterfield of Kingston Mines, Kyle (Brittany) Butterfield of Kingston Mines; seventeen great-grandchildren, Shelby & Blake Humes, Chelsea Zortman, Ryann & Halle Lawson, Sydnee Snider, Gracie, Tegan, Jersie & Tate McAvin, Davin Golden, David Wallinger, Jackson, Olivia & Kaleb Robley, Rylin and Savannah Butterfield; great-grandson, Silas Zortman; brother, Rick (Connie) Anderson of Manito and beloved dog and best friend, Remmington.
Martha was a home health caregiver and worked for Sears Accounting for many years.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. There was nothing in the world she wouldn't do for anyone of them. She loved to give and would give the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was an avid reader of "Romance Novels". Martha collected watering cans and hummingbirds and loved to feed her squirrels and other critters.
She was the glue to our family and our lives will never be the same without her and she will truly be missed by all.
Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude or TAPS.
Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.