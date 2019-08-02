|
Martha "Marty" C. Sarver
GALESBURG - Martha C. "Marty" Sarver, 92, of Galesburg, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Aperion Care North in Galesburg.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Marty was born on March 15, 1927, in Decatur, a daughter of Glen and Marita Dearman. She married Virgil C. Sarver Sr. in September of 1947. He preceded her in death in 1983. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shawn Sarver; two brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Virgil C. (Debbie) Sarver Jr. of Steedman, MO; brother, Max Dearman of Tamora; three grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marty's memory to St. Jude Midwest Affliate.
Marty's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019