Martha H. Chambers
CHILLICOTHE - Martha H. Chambers, age 86, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Martha was born on January 16, 1933, in Coraopolis, PA, to Henry Hallard and Ruth (Gould) Hoover. She married Danny T. Chambers in June of 1963, and he preceded her in death in 1986.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, her brother and one grandchild.
Surviving are her children, Timothy Chambers of Chillicothe, Leslie Chambers of Chillicothe, Kim (Butch) Zannacker of Henry, Robert Chambers of Chillicothe and Jack (Sherry) Chambers of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Martha was a rehabilitation therapist for Dr. Ernest Adams, and later for Dr. Kevin Rice in the Proctor Professional Building for over 40 years. She was a member of Twin City REACT and the Chillicothe Saddle Club. She taught country line dancing for many years and volunteered for several years at the Rescue 33 Donut Days, as well as at the many events at Three Sisters Park.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019